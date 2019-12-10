Missouri day care worker accused of breaking infant's leg

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis day care worker is charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking the leg of a 10-month-old boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Shakyra Nobles is jailed without bond on a charge of abuse of a child that resulted in serious injury. The child needed surgery on his leg. Police say the injury happened Nov. 22 at Covenant for Life Development Center when Nobles “grabbed the child in a rough manner” several times and “manipulated his leg." Nobles does not have an attorney. A woman answering the phone at the day care center declined comment.

