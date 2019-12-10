Missouri day care worker accused of breaking infant's leg - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri day care worker accused of breaking infant's leg

Posted: Updated:

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis day care worker is charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking the leg of a 10-month-old boy. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 29-year-old Shakyra Nobles is jailed without bond on a charge of abuse of a child that resulted in serious injury. The child needed surgery on his leg. Police say the injury happened Nov. 22 at Covenant for Life Development Center when Nobles “grabbed the child in a rough manner” several times and “manipulated his leg." Nobles does not have an attorney. A woman answering the phone at the day care center declined comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.