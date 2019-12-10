Man injured in suspicious house fire has died - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man injured in suspicious house fire has died

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man who was critically injured in a fire at a St. Louis-area home has died, and authorities have found no connection to the fire and a homicide that happened at the same home a day earlier. St. Louis County police on Tuesday said 26-year-old Travion Adams was the man critically injured in the fire that broke out Thursday. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda said Adams died Saturday. Police have determined the fire was arson. The fire happened one day after 20-year-old Johanna Kimple was shot to death at the same house. Nineteen-year-old Javion Smith is charged with second-degree murder.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.