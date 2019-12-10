Man injured in suspicious house fire has died

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man who was critically injured in a fire at a St. Louis-area home has died, and authorities have found no connection to the fire and a homicide that happened at the same home a day earlier. St. Louis County police on Tuesday said 26-year-old Travion Adams was the man critically injured in the fire that broke out Thursday. Police spokesman Benjamin Granda said Adams died Saturday. Police have determined the fire was arson. The fire happened one day after 20-year-old Johanna Kimple was shot to death at the same house. Nineteen-year-old Javion Smith is charged with second-degree murder.

