Feral hog hunting curtailed in Mark Twain National Forest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feral hog hunting curtailed in Mark Twain National Forest

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Feral hog hunting in the Mark Twain National Forest has been curtailed. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the U.S. Forest Service will only allow hunters to kill wild hogs under the new rules if they come across them while hunting turkey and deer. Hunters must have proper deer and turkey permits to qualify for the exception. Feral hog hunting has been legal in the Mark Twain National Forest, but was banned on Missouri Department of Conservation land. The department announced Monday that it is writing new rules that will mirror those adopted by the Forest Service.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.