Feral hog hunting curtailed in Mark Twain National Forest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Feral hog hunting in the Mark Twain National Forest has been curtailed. The Springfield News-Leader reports that the U.S. Forest Service will only allow hunters to kill wild hogs under the new rules if they come across them while hunting turkey and deer. Hunters must have proper deer and turkey permits to qualify for the exception. Feral hog hunting has been legal in the Mark Twain National Forest, but was banned on Missouri Department of Conservation land. The department announced Monday that it is writing new rules that will mirror those adopted by the Forest Service.

