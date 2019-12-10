Michigan deckhand drowns after fall into Lake Michigan

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say a Michigan woman who was a deckhand on an ore boat has died after falling into Lake Michigan at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor. Indiana conservation officers say 30-year-old Sara Murawski of Kinde, Michigan, had just completed a work trip of several weeks and was onshore retrieving her belongings Monday afternoon when she fell between a dock and the boat. Officers say a witness entered the water to try and rescue Murawski but she slipped underwater before he could reach her. Officers say a diver reached her in 32 feet of water about 45 minutes later.

