2 St. Louis police officers fired over Facebook posts

ST. LOUIS - Two of nearly two dozen St. Louis police officers accused this summer by a watchdog group of posting objectionable Facebook messages have been fired. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Sgt. Ronald Hasty and Detective Thomas Mabrey are appealing. They were among 22 active St. Louis officers connected to social media posts considered racist, violent or prejudiced in a June study by the Philadelphia-based watchdog group The Plain View Project. The officers' attorney, Brian Millikan, says the posts were made as private citizens and did not violate any city or police policy.

