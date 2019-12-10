Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61

Posted: Updated:

STOCKHOLM (AP) -- Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61.

The singer's management agency said Tuesday that Fredriksson died a day earlier "of the consequences of a long illness."

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s, including with the songs "The Look" and "It Must Have Been Love."

Fredriksson had aggressive radiation treatment after she was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2002 and was left with long-term health problems.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.