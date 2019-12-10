Death of divorcing couple was murder-suicide, police say - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Death of divorcing couple was murder-suicide, police say

WILDWOOD, Mo. - Authorities say a St. Louis area man fatally shot his estranged wife in the parking lot of their daughter's apartment building and then killed himself after setting a fire at the home they once shared. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield police found the body of 59-year-old Bobette Everhart-Boal about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield. Investigators later found 59-year-old Michael Boal's body in the ashes of a home in Wildwood. Authorities say it appears Boal set the fire before shooting himself. Police say Everhart-Boal had been living with her daughter at the time of her death. The couple had two children, who are in their 20s.

