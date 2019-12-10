Back to the deep freeze as temperatures plummet 30º overnight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Back to the deep freeze as temperatures plummet 30º overnight

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- BRRR, temperatures have fallen around 30 degrees between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning. 

A disturbance moving up the cold front, now in the Appalachian Mountains, will spread rain and snow through central Arkansas and central Tennessee. Locally, dry air will likely be too much to overcome, so grey skies are all that is expected. 

Tuesday night, clouds will begin to clear and winds will go calm. This sets the stage for a cold start on Wednesday. Sunshine will help temperatures rebound back into the mid 40s. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking another cool down and more chances for precipitation, maybe even some snow. We've got you covered!

