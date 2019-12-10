2 men killed in St. Louis suburb of Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in the St. Louis area. St. Louis County police say officers responded around 7:15 p.m. Monday to Jennings after someone reported a shooting. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police didn't immediately release the name of the victim or suspect information.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.