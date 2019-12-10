Muslim-Jewish issues group forms chapter in Louisville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Muslim-Jewish issues group forms chapter in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A national group that focuses on issues common to Muslims and Jews in the U.S. has launched a chapter in Louisville. The Muslim-Jewish Advisory Council held an event at the Muhammed Ali Center in Louisville to launch its new chapter. The group says advocates for domestic policy issues of common concern. Lonnie Ali, widow of Muhammad Ali, says she is looking forward to being an active member of the Louisville-based council. She says this is the work her husband would want her to do.

