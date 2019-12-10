Hepatitis A outbreak over in northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. (AP) - Health officials in northern Kentucky have declared the hepatitis A outbreak over in the region. The Northern Kentucky Health Department said Monday in a statement that no new cases have been reported in Boone, Campbell, Grant and Kenton counties in the last four months. The outbreak began in August 2018 and officials documented 391 cases of the virus including four deaths. Even though the outbreak is over, Northern Kentucky Health Department Director Lynne Saddler still urged people to get vaccinated. She says vaccinations will protect the individual and the community against future outbreaks.

