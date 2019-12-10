Missouri, Planned Parenthood head to court over funding

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Government funding for Planned Parenthood is at stake in a lawsuit before the Missouri Supreme Court. State attorneys on Tuesday will ask Supreme Court judges to back the Republican-led Legislature's decision to block funding from going to Planned Parenthood clinics. A lower court previously ruled that the move was unconstitutional. Planned Parenthood argues that some of its chapters provide preventative health care and not abortion and shouldn't be financially penalized.

