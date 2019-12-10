Democrat Andy Beshear sworn in as Kentucky governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Democrat Andy Beshear sworn in as Kentucky governor

Posted: Updated:

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Andy Beshear was sworn in as Kentucky's governor during a private ceremony early Tuesday, just after midnight in the Governor's Mansion. Beshear follows in the footsteps of his father, Steve Beshear, whose two terms as governor preceded the one four-year term of Republican Matt Bevin. Beshear defeated Bevin in last month's election, overcoming the bluegrass state's GOP leanings and Bevin's ties to President Donald Trump with a disciplined campaign that stuck to “kitchen-table” issues that he said mattered most to Kentuckians. The middle-of-the-night swearing is customary in Kentucky, to ensure continuity at the head of state government.

