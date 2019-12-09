Michigan sales top $1.6M in first week of recreational pot - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michigan sales top $1.6M in first week of recreational pot

Posted: Updated:

Recreational marijuana sales totaled about $1.6 million in the inaugural week of business at the first retail shops in Michigan. The Detroit Free Press and MLive.com report sales during the Dec. 1-8 period brought the state roughly $270,400 in revenue from the excise and sales taxes levied on pot. Michigan's Marijuana Regulatory Agency has issued 10 retail licenses for recreational marijuana, five of which began selling last week. More than 1,400 of Michigan’s nearly 1,800 cities, townships and villages aren’t allowing pot shops. Illinois starts recreational sales in January.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.