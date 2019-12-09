A major cool down moves in tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s by morning

WSIL -- It was another dreary but warm day across the region. Hopefully you enjoyed the warmth because a major drop in temperatures sneaks in tonight.

Tonight light showers and drizzle will continue to move through the region as a cold front pushes east. Flurries will be possible in Western Kentucky as temperatures drop overnight but no major impacts are expected. The front will bring a major change to the area, temperatures by tomorrow morning are expected to drop between 20 and 30 degrees. We will kick off our Tuesday in the upper 20s with afternoon highs only expected to climb into the mid 30s. Aside from the cool down it will be another mostly cloudy day.

The sunshine and a small warm up return Wednesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.