More bobcats in Illinois

(WSIL) -- Neil Vincent, the visitor services manager for Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge tells News 3, bobcats and river otter populations are increasing. Vincent adds, that wasn't the case more than 3 decades ago.

He explains, "30 years ago both of these species were classified as Illinois state endanger species. They were under the protection act, you weren't able to hunt or trap those and the numbers have increased to enough."

He says Illinois started reaching out to different states to get the population started in the area.

Vincent adds, "SIU and the state of Illinois were trapping turkey on Crab Orchard Refuge and trading Kentucky for river otter to bring up here and release them that's how successful it's been."

Bobcats were removed from the list of state threatened species in 1999. According to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the number of bobcats increased from 2,200 in 2000 to 3,200 by 2009. IDNR estimates as many as 5,000 bobcats are in Illinois.

Vincent says the refuge in Williamson County is one of the approved areas for bobcat hunting in the state

He says, "October the first of this year 23,000 acres of the refuge is public hunting area to bobcat hunting."

If you missed this season, Vincent says hunters can contact the refuge to see about hunting next fall.

Researchers at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and Western Illinois University are working with IDNR to study bobcat populations. At Western researchers are using trail cameras and humane traps to capture and collar bobcats. At SIUC they're studying the animal's lower jaw donated by hunters.