CARITAS collects 600+ coats for kids

Posted: Updated:

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are kids in southern Illinois that need to stay warm this winter. An organization that puts a majority of youth in our region in foster care collected hundreds of coats for kids.

CARITAS in Carterville started the drive a few years ago. This year had help from the Heartland and Carterville Rotary Clubs. With donations from 32 businesses, they have more than 650 coats to give away.

"CARITAS covers the lower half of southern Illinois, so they have a large base to fill those needs with," Jason Powell said, a member of the CARITAS Board of Directors. "They're one of the largest foster care providers in the state so it shows you what kind of need we have in southern Illinois."

Powell told News 3 CARITAS is grateful for the donations. He said he's thankful to organizers and donors that help make the coat drive possible.

