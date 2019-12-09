Families of crash passengers want wider review of Boeing Max - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Families of crash passengers want wider review of Boeing Max

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

Congressional lawmakers are preparing to question the head of the Federal Aviation Administration over his agency's relationship with Boeing _ and whether it's too cozy. New FAA chief Stephen Dickson is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the House Transportation Committee. The panel's chairman, Peter DeFazio, says he plans to ask about Boeing's influence over the FAA's Seattle office and incidents in which FAA managers vetoed the concerns of the agency's own safety experts. Relatives of passengers who died in the crashes have their own questions for the regulator.

