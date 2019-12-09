Court tosses 1 count against US man who mailed fatal cyanide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Court tosses 1 count against US man who mailed fatal cyanide

Posted:

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a witness tampering charge against a Maine man convicted of mailing fatal cyanide to an Englishman. But the decision, dated Friday, doesn't change the 25-year prison sentence for Sidney Kilmartin, of Windham. He's serving a separate 25-year sentence for mailing the cyanide, along with several concurrent 20-year sentences on other counts related to the case. Kilmartin is currently serving his sentence at a federal detention center in Kentucky.

