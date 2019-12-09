1 pleads guilty, another not guilty in $1B fraud scheme

CHICAGO (AP) - A former vice president of a Chicago-based health information company has pleaded guilty for his role in what authorities say was a $1 billion fraud scheme. Ashik Desai pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, who say they would recommend no more than 10 years in prison if he does so. Desai was among several former Outcome Health executives indicted last month. Authorities allege the company billed clients for full ad campaigns when only some ads were placed, and of falsifying ad performance statements and later using them to help secure millions in loans.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.