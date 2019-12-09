Missouri man who attacked wife with ax sentenced to 5 years

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - A 35-year-old Missouri man has been sentenced to five years in prison for attacking his wife with an ax. Alidor Sita Masingo, of Kirksville, was sentenced after he pleaded guilty in late November to first-degree assault. Court documents say a witness told police he saw Masingo holding an ax outside his home while struggling with a woman as children called for help. Three Truman State University students who lived nearby restrained Masingo until law enforcement arrived. The victim as recovered. The attack occurred in June 2018.

