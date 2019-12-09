Tennessee woman accused of sex trafficking an 18-year-old

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A Tennessee woman has been indicted on multiple charges related to human trafficking after authorities accused her of coercing an 18-year-old into prostitution. Savannah Elizabeth Gribanow was indicted in Fayette County, Kentucky, on Monday. The 26-year-old was arrested on Nov. 25. Court records say Gribanow held the victim against her will, forced her into prostitution, supplied her with drugs and took her earnings and phone. Elija S. Bowling and Jonathan Anthony Louis were also indicted on related charges. Court records say Gribanow traveled from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Lexington in a stolen car with Louis and Bowling.

