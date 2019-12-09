Kentucky's Lynn Bowden will enter NFL draft after Belk Bowl - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky junior quarterback Lynn Bowden says on Twitter that “now is the time” for him to enter the NFL draft. Bowden says he will make that move after the Wildcats face Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl. Bowden was named to The Associated Press' All-Southeastern Conference first team as an all-purpose player. The former high school quarterback began this season at wide receiver and kick/punt returner before moving at midseason to QB because of injuries to two Kentucky starters. Bowden rushed for a single-season school record 1,136 yards in seven games at QB and 1,235 overall with 11 touchdowns.

