Attorney general recuses himself from open records lawsuit

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office will not defend the state in a lawsuit contending the Missouri House violated the state's open records law. Schmitt declined to explain his decision concerning a lawsuit over an internal rule the House passed earlier this year that allows certain exemptions to the Sunshine Law for lawmakers. It is the second time in two years that the state has had to hire private attorneys to defend lawsuits challenging alleged violations of Missouri's Sunshine Law.

