Attorney general recuses himself from open records lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Attorney general recuses himself from open records lawsuit

Posted: Updated:

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office will not defend the state in a lawsuit contending the Missouri House violated the state's open records law. Schmitt declined to explain his decision concerning a lawsuit over an internal rule the House passed earlier this year that allows certain exemptions to the Sunshine Law for lawmakers. It is the second time in two years that the state has had to hire private attorneys to defend lawsuits challenging alleged violations of Missouri's Sunshine Law.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.