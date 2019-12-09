Missouri attorney general sues city over ticket quotas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri attorney general sues city over ticket quotas

Posted: Updated:

By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's attorney general is suing the city of Marshfield for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas to generate revenue. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Monday announced the lawsuit against the southern Missouri city. His office claims that Marshfield's police chief asked officers to write at least 16 tickets a month. Missouri law bans traffic ticket quotas. Marshfield city officials didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

