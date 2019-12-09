Missouri attorney general sues city over ticket quotas

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's attorney general is suing the city of Marshfield for allegedly using traffic ticket quotas to generate revenue. Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Monday announced the lawsuit against the southern Missouri city. His office claims that Marshfield's police chief asked officers to write at least 16 tickets a month. Missouri law bans traffic ticket quotas. Marshfield city officials didn't immediately respond to Associated Press requests for comment Monday.

