TPG Plastics to open facility in Murray, create 75 jobs

MURRAY, Ky. (WSIL) -- TPG Plastics has announced plans to open a $14.3 million facility in Murray, Kentucky.

TPG Plastics, formed in March 2018, produces approximately 3 million containers annually for distribution nationwide to stores and automotive retailers. It also manufactures oil drain pans, funnels, and other products for automotive and lawn and garden markets.

The company is leasing a building in the Murray West Industrial Park with plans to create 75 jobs.

“TPG Plastics’ announcement is tremendous news for Calloway County, as Kentucky continues putting its engineering and manufacturing excellence on display,” Gov. Bevin said. “Over the past four years, we have made historic strides in improving our business climate, and it’s exciting to see those efforts culminate in transformational job-creating projects. We are grateful that TPG chose Kentucky for its new operation and appreciate the opportunities it will provide to our citizens.”

“The City of Murray welcomes TPG Plastics and looks forward to working with the company,” Murray Mayor Rogers said. “As I understand it, the company first came here to look when they saw that the Briggs & Stratton closure was going to provide a readily available and highly productive workforce. Now, after working with the city, county and EDC, they are expanding here and bringing much needed good news to our community. This is a big step in replacing those Briggs jobs but we are not through. We will not stop until we are satisfied that everyone who wants a good job in Murray can find one.”

In October, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 10-year incentive agreement with TPG Plastics. The performance-based agreement can provide up to $1 million in tax incentives if the company meets annual targets of creating and maintaining 75 Kentucky-resident, full-time jobs across 10 years and paying an average hourly wage of $27 including benefits across those jobs.