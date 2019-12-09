Beshear completes filling cabinet secretary posts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear completes filling cabinet secretary posts

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Hours before taking office, Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has appointed a former state Supreme Court justice and an ex-federal prosecutor to run two state cabinets. Beshear said Monday that former Supreme Court Justice Mary Noble will serve as Justice Cabinet secretary. He says former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey will be secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. Beshear announced several other appointments as he completed filling cabinet secretary positions in his administration. Beshear takes office on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.