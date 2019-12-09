Beshear completes filling cabinet secretary posts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Hours before taking office, Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear has appointed a former state Supreme Court justice and an ex-federal prosecutor to run two state cabinets. Beshear said Monday that former Supreme Court Justice Mary Noble will serve as Justice Cabinet secretary. He says former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey will be secretary of the Public Protection Cabinet. Beshear announced several other appointments as he completed filling cabinet secretary positions in his administration. Beshear takes office on Tuesday.

