Kentucky governor touts accomplishments in farewell in staff

By BRUCE SCHREINER
Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration helped put Kentucky on an upward trajectory as he prepares to hand over power to his Democratic successor, Andy Beshear. Bevin received a long ovation on Monday from administration employees who lined a Capitol hallway as the outgoing governor walked to his office. They all gathered in the Rotunda, where Bevin said they had set a new standard for how government should operate in his single term. Beshear, who defeated Bevin in last month's close election, takes office Tuesday.

