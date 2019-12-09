Kentucky governor touts accomplishments in farewell in staff

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Republican Gov. Matt Bevin says his administration helped put Kentucky on an upward trajectory as he prepares to hand over power to his Democratic successor, Andy Beshear. Bevin received a long ovation on Monday from administration employees who lined a Capitol hallway as the outgoing governor walked to his office. They all gathered in the Rotunda, where Bevin said they had set a new standard for how government should operate in his single term. Beshear, who defeated Bevin in last month's close election, takes office Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.