2 men die after shoot-out as 1 walked with son in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say two men died after shooting one another in Chicago, as one of them was taking his son to school. Police say a 31-year-old man was shot several times in the chest and torso Monday morning on the city's south side while walking with his son, who was unhurt and ran to get help. The man returned fire, striking the 24-year-old man in both legs. Both were later pronounced dead at hospitals. Investigators say it's not clear what led to the shootings.

