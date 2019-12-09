Deal struck between school district, family of boy who died - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deal struck between school district, family of boy who died

GARY, Ind. - The attorney for the family of a 14-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive in a northwestern Indiana high school's swimming pool says it has reached a legal settlement with the school's district. Attorney Chester Cameron told The (Northwest Indiana) Times the settlement announced Monday between the family of Curtis Walton Jr. and the Lake Ridge School Corp. is a good deal for both sides, but he didn't release any terms. Walton died Sept. 12 after being found in a Calumet High School swimming pool following football practice. Trainers tried to revive him but he died at a Chicago hospital. Lake Ridge Schools Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley said shes "relieved" 'by the settlement.

