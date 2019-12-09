4 injured in crash on college campus

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Four people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC).

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Paducah Police say the driver of the pickup truck, Don Anderson, 58, of Mayfield, Kentucky, told officers he was headed west on Alben Barkley Drive when he spilled his drink. The truck crossed the eastbound lanes, jumped the curb, and hit the north side of the college's Emerging Technology Center.

Anderson and his three passengers were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment. No one in the building was injured.

“We’re so fortunate that there were no serious injuries reported and fortunate to have such professional and responsive police and emergency personnel,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece.