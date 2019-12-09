4 injured in crash on college campus - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 injured in crash on college campus

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect
West Kentucky Community & Technical College/Facebook West Kentucky Community & Technical College/Facebook

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Four people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building at West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC). 

It happened just before 9 p.m. Saturday. 

Paducah Police say the driver of the pickup truck, Don Anderson, 58, of Mayfield, Kentucky, told officers he was headed west on Alben Barkley Drive when he spilled his drink. The truck crossed the eastbound lanes, jumped the curb, and hit the north side of the college's Emerging Technology Center. 

Anderson and his three passengers were taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment. No one in the building was injured. 

“We’re so fortunate that there were no serious injuries reported and fortunate to have such professional and responsive police and emergency personnel,” said WKCTC President Anton Reece.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.