Ice bucket challenge inspiration Pete Frates dies at 34

BOSTON (AP) -- A former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig's disease helped inspire the ice bucket challenge has died.

Pete Frates was 34. Frates' family says he died Monday.

The ice bucket challenge has raised more than $200 million worldwide for research into ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Participants would challenge others to share videos of themselves dumping a bucket of icy water over their own heads to raise awareness.

The fundraiser began in 2014 when pro golfer Chris Kennedy challenged his wife's cousin Jeanette Senerchia, whose husband has ALS.

