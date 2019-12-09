Missouri settles lawsuit on foster kids on psychotropic meds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri will have to overhaul how it monitors foster children on psychotropic drugs as part of a new legal settlement. A federal judge this past week gave the settlement agreement final approval. Children's Rights and other advocacy groups last year filed a class-action lawsuit against the state. They alleged that Missouri overmedicated children in foster care with psychotropic drugs.

