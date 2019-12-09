Flu blamed for 3 deaths in Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flu blamed for 3 deaths in Missouri

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The cold and flu season is just beginning, but the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says three deaths are already blamed on the flu. The health department on Monday did not release any information about the victims but said the total number of influenza cases in the state has topped 1,500. The department urged people to get vaccinated and to take other precautions, such as avoiding close contact with sick people, washing hands often and thoroughly, and staying home when sick to keep others from getting infected.

