HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Jury selection is underway in a high profile Saline County murder case.

Brian Burns is accused of killing his estranged wife, Carla Burns in 2016.

Burns is back in custody at the Saline County jail for the duration of his murder trial. He had been serving time in the Menard Correctional Center for a previous conviction for trying to have a prosecutor kidnapped.

