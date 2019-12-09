Supreme Court leaves Kentucky's ultrasound law in place

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions.

The justices did not comment Monday in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky's lone abortion clinic. The ACLU argued "display and describe" ultrasound laws violate physicians' speech rights.

The Republican governor's general counsel says the procedure before abortions means women "might change their mind."

The federal appeals court in Cincinnati upheld the Kentucky law. Its sister court in Richmond, Virginia, struck down a similar measure in North Carolina.