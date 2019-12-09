Supreme Court leaves Kentucky's ultrasound law in place - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Supreme Court leaves Kentucky's ultrasound law in place

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions.

The justices did not comment Monday in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky's lone abortion clinic. The ACLU argued "display and describe" ultrasound laws violate physicians' speech rights.

The Republican governor's general counsel says the procedure before abortions means women "might change their mind."

The federal appeals court in Cincinnati upheld the Kentucky law. Its sister court in Richmond, Virginia, struck down a similar measure in North Carolina.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.