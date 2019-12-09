Inmates lack hygiene products at Missouri jail - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Inmates lack hygiene products at Missouri jail

BENTON, Mo. - Concerns are being raised about a rural Missouri county jail where inmates say they are denied basic necessities like soap, shampoo and even feminine hygiene products. Inmates entering the Scott County Jail in Benton are supposed to get a bag filled with deodorant, shampoo, toothbrush, toothpaste, two bars of soap and a comb. The St. Louis post-Dispatch reports that until Friday, the jail had been out of those products for more than two weeks. Female inmates said they were denied feminine hygiene products. One said she had to use toilet paper instead.

