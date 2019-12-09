UFC fighter Jamahal Hill returns to southern Illinois for self-defense seminar

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Marion's newly opened Mixed Martial Arts Studio is holding a self-defense seminar featuring a UFC fighter.

The seminar is at Fight Fitness 618 and will last two hours. It will also feature professional fighter and southern Illinois native, Jamahal "Sweet Dreams" Hill. It will be held on Saturday (December 14) from 1-3 p.m at the studio located at 1000 N. Carbon Street, Unit P in the Marion Plaza.

The cost is $40 per person or $65 for the seminar and a signed poster. Due to limited space in the studio, only 50 tickets are being sold. Fight Fitness owner Shane Walker says tickets are going fast.

To purchase a ticket call (618) 440-1937. For more information, click here.