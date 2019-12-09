A baby's joy after hearing aids turned on

HARROGATE, ENGLAND (WSIL) -- A video out of England is making the social media rounds for all the right reasons.

A 4-month-old-baby diagnosed with *severe* Deafness putting on hearing aids for the first time. Her reaction has gone viral and has drawn around a-million views so far.

The United Kingdom's National Health Service provided the Hearing Aids to 4-month-old Georgina over a month ago.

The parents posted the video on Twitter to show the world the joy their family experiences when Georgina's hearing aids are turned on each morning.

