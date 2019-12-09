Officials: 38 cars burn in 2 arsons on Chicago's South Side - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say dozens of cars have been set on fire in separate arsons at two lots on Chicago's South Sides. Police and fire officials say that shortly after midnight Monday, someone entered a private towing yard and set 30 cars on fire. They say that minutes earlier, someone entered a fenced lot and set fire to eight abandoned vehicles. No injuries were reported in either incident. No one is in custody. Police say it's not clear whether the two arsons are related.

