2 guards with rapper Juice WRLD arrested on gun charges

Chicago - Two security guards who were with rapper Juice WRLD when he suffered a fatal medical emergency at Chicago's Midway International Airport were arrested on misdemeanor gun charges after authorities found three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity magazine. The guards - Harry Dean of Chicago and Christopher Long of California - were with the rapper, whose legal name is Jarad A. Higgins when he went into what a fire department spokesman called cardiac arrest. An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office was scheduled for Monday. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

