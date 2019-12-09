Brick & Mortar: Simply David's Bakery and Catering

MARION (WSIL) -- From cupcakes and cookies to BBQ chicken and roast beef there's a bakery that offers a variety of options.

Simply David's Bakery and Catering is located in Marion. Pastry Chef David Pulley opened the business in November of 2014 after graduating from culinary school and working at other restaurants.

Chef Pulley says he fell in love with baking while in school and now specializes in an assortment of cookies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, pies, artisan bread as well as custom wedding and specialty cakes.

The bakery also offers catering with a wide variety of dishes including BBQ chicken, pork, roast beef, and pasta. Traditional sides along with specialty items are also available.

Check out the video above to see Evie Allen and Dave Davis tour Simply David's Bakery and Catering.

Simply David's Bakery and Catering is located at 113 S Russell St, Marion, Illinois.

For more information visit Simply David's Facebook page or call (618) 998-0873.