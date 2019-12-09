Union County CEO plans Holiday Hoops tournament

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Students with the Union County CEO program have a fun event planned for basketball lovers.

The class has planned a 3v3 Holiday Hoops basketball tournament. The event will be held Sunday, December 15, at Anna Jonesboro High School. The games will begin at noon with a special fire versus police department game starting at 7 p.m.

The registration fee for children 5th-8th grade is $15 per player and one adult must be present. Adults and high school age must register $25.00 per player. Admission is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for ages 5-12, and 4 and under get in free. To register, visit Union County High School, Kiki's Coffeehouse, or online here.

For more information call (618) 559-9138 or visit the Union County CEO Facebook page.