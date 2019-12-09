Off-duty officer shots at intruder in his Kansas City home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Off-duty officer shots at intruder in his Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an off-duty police officer has fired multiple shots at an intruder in his Kansas City home, although it's not known whether the intruder was wounded. Police said in a news release that the officer came on his radio around 2:30 a.m. Monday and asked for help at his home. The officers said he was alone in his home when he heard sounds, went downstairs and found an unknown man inside. The release says the officers fired multiple shots at the intruder because he feared for his safety and then ran from the scene.

