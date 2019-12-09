Kentucky police seize air fryer containing 20 pounds of meth - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police seize air fryer containing 20 pounds of meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky confiscated an unusual holiday gift from a suspect's home, about 20 pounds of meth that was shipped through the mail in an air fryer. Louisville Metro Police said in a Facebook post Saturday that narcotics officers intercepted the package containing about $100,000 worth of drugs. The Major Case Unit confirmed to news outlets that the package was delivered to a suspect's home where officers obtained a search warrant to collect it. The suspect wasn't home at time of seizure. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

