Man drowns while trying to retrieve boat in Missouri River

PERU, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has drowned in northwest Missouri while attempting to retrieve a boat that was adrift on the Missouri River. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 30-year-old Benjamin Hirner, of Mokane. The patrol says he went into the water Friday just north of where the Nishnabotna River flows into the Missouri River in Atchison County. A Nebraska Air National Guard helicopter flew him to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was pronounced dead. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.