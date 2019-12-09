Divorcing couple found dead miles apart in St. Louis area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Divorcing couple found dead miles apart in St. Louis area

Posted: Updated:

WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who had filed for divorce was found dead in the parking lot outside her suburban St. Louis apartment shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the deaths of Bobette Everhart-Boal and Michael Boal are related and that there is “no additional danger to the public.” Police found Everhart-Boal's body while responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield. The fire was reported a short time later in Wildwood. After it was extinguished, firefighters found Boal's body. They were both 59.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.