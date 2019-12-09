Divorcing couple found dead miles apart in St. Louis area

WILDWOOD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who had filed for divorce was found dead in the parking lot outside her suburban St. Louis apartment shortly before her husband's body was found after a fire at their former home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police say the deaths of Bobette Everhart-Boal and Michael Boal are related and that there is “no additional danger to the public.” Police found Everhart-Boal's body while responding to a call for shots fired at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in Chesterfield. The fire was reported a short time later in Wildwood. After it was extinguished, firefighters found Boal's body. They were both 59.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.