Warm & damp start to the week; next big cold front arrives Monday evening

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Warm, windy, and wet weather to start the work week. The best rain chances will come first thing Monday morning, but light showers and patchy drizzle will remain possible throughout much of the day. 

South and west winds will help bring temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s Monday afternoon, but a sharp cold front will arrive this evening. 

As the cold front sweeps through, winds will quickly turn to the north and west and temperatures will plummet. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will dip back into the upper 20s. 

A secondary disturbance passing to the south of the region will bring a chance for a few snowflakes to northwest Tennessee and the Land Between the Lakes area of Western Kentucky. Accumulating snow is expected to remain south of the area on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking the big cool down on News 3 This Morning. We've got you covered!

