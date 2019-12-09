Journalism teacher sues ex-student who complained about him

LEXINGTON, Ky. - An associate journalism professor at the University of Kentucky is suing the school, its Title IX coordinator and a former student who complained about him, alleging defamation and retaliation. The Louisville Courier Journal reports Buck Ryan accuses the university of weaponizing its Office of Institutional Equity whenever it faces public criticism. His lawsuit cites his punishment in a “sexual misconduct” case, in part over singing a song that included sexual lyrics. The university president calls Ryan's lawsuit an effort to intimidate others and says the university won't allow that to happen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.