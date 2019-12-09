US Catholic priests beset by overwork, isolation, scandals

By DAVID CRARY

AP National Writer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) - These are challenging times for many Catholic priests across the United States. Due to a severe shortage of priests, many of them now run parishes single-handedly, with a heavier workload than in the past and a greater degree of isolation. Some complain of a lack of support from their bishops. And even those who’ve acted honorably throughout their careers feel they’ve lost public and parishioner support because of the scandals involving sex abuse committed by other priests. A 66-year-old priest in Massachusetts says “it’s hard to get credibility back again.”

